Fort Myers Miracle Open Registration for Summer Youth Baseball Camps

FORT MYERS, Fla. - The Fort Myers Miracle are offering a pair of two-day youth baseball camps this summer to help Southwest Florida children learn the game.

Miracle players, coaches and staff will show participants the proper fundamentals required to play baseball, including hitting, fielding, throwing and running. The camp is designed for children of all skill levels from ages 6 through 12.

Sessions run from 9 a.m. to noon each day during the two camps:

Camp 1: Monday, July 8 and Tuesday, July 9

Camp 2: Tuesday, July 30 and Wednesday, July 31

The cost of each camp is $85 per child, or $160 for both camps, and includes professional instruction, a camp T-shirt, two tickets to the Miracle game on each day of the camp and lunch at the conclusion of each session. Camps are held at Hammond Stadium in CenturyLink Sports Complex, 14400 Six Mile Cypress Parkway in Fort Myers.

Space is limited. For more information, call Micah Beutell at 239-533-7675 or email Micah@MiracleBaseball.com. To register, please visit MiracleBaseball.com.

