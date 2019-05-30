Stone Crabs Game Notes - Thu, May 30 vs Clearwater

May 30, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Charlotte Stone Crabs News Release





The Stone Crabs look to take the rubber game of their series with the Clearwater Threshers at 6:30 p.m. at Charlotte Sports Park Thursday. LHP Michael Plassmeyer will be on the mound for Charlotte, against RHP Julian Garcia of Clearwater.

Coverage of the game begins at 6:15 p.m. on the Stone Crabs Baseball Network.

THRESHERS EVEN SERIES WEDNESDAY

Despite two doubles from Moises Gomez, the Stone Crabs surrendered the winning run in the top of the ninth Wednesday, losing 3-2 to the Clearwater Threshers. Paul Campbell turned in a quality start in the loss, allowing two runs over six strong innings.

MAY MASHERS

After going 11-14 in April, the Stone Crabs' offense has significantly picked up the pace in May:

W-L R/G XBH/G AVG OPS

April 11-14 3.1 2.0 .232 .623

May 16-11 5.2 2.6 .259 .728

May Leaders:

Jim Haley: .313 AVG, 5 HR, 24 RBI, .853 OPS

Thomas Milone: .846 OPS, 8 XBH, 16 R

Ronaldo Hernandez: .321 AVG, 8 XBH, 15 RBI

Moises Gomez: 11 XBH, 15 RBI in 23 G

CRUMMY VS. CARDS, CRUSH IT VS. CLEARWATER

After struggling against their nemesis from Palm Beach, the Stone Crabs have found solace playing the Clearwater Threshers. Charlotte has hit extremely well against the Phillies affiliate this year:

W-L AVG XBH/G R/G OPS

Season 27-25 .246 2.3 4.2 .678

vs CLR 3-2 .291 3.8 6.8 .853

vs PMB 1-6 .216 1.4 2.4 .569

FLORIDA FRIEND

Tampa Bay Rays catcher Mike Zunino is set to rehab with the Stone Crabs for the second time on Thursday. The former Florida Gator was placed on the 10-day injured list on May 10 after suffering a quadricep strain. Zunino was acquired from Seattle in the offseason in the same trade that sent Stone Crabs LHP Michael Plassmeyer to Tampa Bay. The Cape Coral native has played in over 600 MLB games over the last seven years.

HERNANDEZ HEATING UP

After a slow start to the season that included a family emergency, Rays catching prospect Ronaldo Hernandez has heated up in a major way over the last few weeks:

Games AVG XBH RBI OPS

First 16 .188 2 9 .459

Last 18 .342 8 14 .886

RUNNING WILD

The Stone Crabs stole a season-high six bases last Wednesday, running all over Jupiter catcher Nick Fortes. The Crabs stole 15 bases over six games, jumping from third in the league in steals to first. Thanks to team speed and strong throwing arms from their catchers, Charlotte has held a major advantage in the running game this year:

SB ATT SB%

Stone Crabs 61 86 70.9%

Opponent 27 40 67.5%

ALL-STARS ANNOUNCED

The Florida State League announced that Charlotte infielders Vidal Brujan and Jim Haley have been named to the 2019 FSL All-Star Game in Jupiter. Haley ranks top five in the league in five categories and Brujan is tied for fourth in Minor League Baseball in stolen bases (21).

ALUMNI NOTES

2017 Stone Crab Genesis Cabrera made his MLB Debut Wednesday, starting for the St. Louis Cardinals. He becomes the 35th former Charlotte pitcher to reach the Majors.

