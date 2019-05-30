Bristo, Lopez Added as 2019 Florida State League All-Stars

TAMPA, Fla. - The Florida State League announced on Wednesday that RHP Braden Bristo and C Jason Lopez have been added as 2019 Mid-Season All-Stars. Along with INF Dermis Garcia, OF Isiah Gilliam and RHP Brooks Kriske, the Tampa Tarpons now have five players selected to represent the club at the 58thFSL All-Star Game, held at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Saturday, June 15, at 7:05 p.m.

Entering Wednesday, Bristo, 24, has gone 2-1 while posting a 1.64 ERA (22.0IP, 12H, 6R/4ER, 2HR, 1HB, 5BB, 28K) in 12 relief outings. The West Monroe, Louisiana native has stranded all seven of his inherited runners. A first-time all-star selection, Bristo was drafted by the Yankees in the 23rdround in 2016 out of Louisiana Tech University.

Lopez, 21, also becomes a first-time all-star, although he was named an Organizational All-Star by MiLB.com in 2018. Entering Wednesday, Lopez is batting .211 (19-for-90) with 12R, 6 doubles, 2HR, 13RBI and 8BB in 27 games. A native of Valencia, Venezuela, Lopez was signed by the Yankees as a non-drafted free agent on July 2, 2014.

The 2019 FSL All-Star Game will be played on Saturday, June 15 at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, home of the Jupiter Hammerheads and Palm Beach Cardinals. A home run derby will precede the game at 5:10 p.m. and the first-pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. For tickets and a full schedule of events, visit RogerDeanChevroletStadium.com.

