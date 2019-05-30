Estrada Extra-Base Hit Not Enough in Setback to Fort Myers, 3-2

KISSIMMEE, FL: Another solid pitching performance from LHP Hayden Deal and a Florida Fire Frogs two-run rally in the seventh weren't enough to avoid a sweep as the Fort Myers Miracle prevailed, 3-2, on Thursday afternoon at Osceola County Stadium.

Deal collected his eighth quality start of the year, pitching six innings of two-run ball while allowing five hits, two walks, and racking up five strikeouts while not receiving a decision.

Those two walks doomed Deal in the fifth as the Miracle went out in front 2-0. Consecutive singles from Aaron Whitefield and Lewin Diaz plated Ryan Costello and Hunter Lee.

Whitefield and Jose Miranda notched two hits each for Fort Myers. Diaz kept his hot month going with a 3-5 effort.

LHP Tyler Watson sailed through six frames but ran into a brick wall in the seventh. Jefrey Ramos and Kevin Josephina singled in front of Rusber Estrada, who slammed a double into the right-field corner to promptly tie the game at 2.

Florida's momentum was short-lived, as Diaz smoked RHP Lukas Young's second pitch of the eighth inning out of the yard to the right of the batter's eye to make it 3-2 Fort Myers. With the long ball, he set the Miracle franchise record by swatting 10 home runs in the month of May alone.

Young (1-1) yielded just two hits but was saddled with his first Advanced-A loss. RHP Brandon White tossed four scoreless outs in relief of Young.

Kevin Josephina had another strong performance at the plate, extending his hitting streak to four games by going 3-4.

The seventh was the only blemish of the day for Watson. He scattered seven hits in 6 and 1/3's stanzas with just a single strikeout.

RHP Alex Phillips (1-2) slammed the door the rest of the way, permitting just one hit and fanning six. He surrendered a leadoff triple to Shean Michel in the eighth, but the Frogs left him stranded 90 feet from home.

NEXT UP: The Fire Frogs welcome the Palm Beach Cardinals for a three-game series at the Pond that begins Friday evening at 6 p.m. RHP Nolan Kingham (2-3, 5.63) toes the slab for the Coquis on Latin night.

