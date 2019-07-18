Fort Myers Miracle Celebrate Shooter McGavin with Happy Gilmore Night on July 26

July 18, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Fort Myers Miracle News Release





FORT MYERS, Fla. - The Fort Myers Miracle are bringing one of the most recognized sports movie villains of all time, Shooter McGavin, to Hammond Stadium for a meet-and-greet with baseball fans.

Actor Christopher McDonald will appear at the Miracle game on Friday, July 26, signing autographs and posing for photos with fans in the stadium breezeway from 6:45-8:30 p.m. First pitch is 7 p.m. against the Lakeland Flying Tigers.

McDonald has numerous movie and television credits to his name, but his role as an arrogant golfer and nemesis to Happy Gilmore, played by Adam Sandler, is among his most-known acting gigs.

"Happy Gilmore is one of the best sports-comedies ever produced, so to have Shooter McGavin at our game is pretty special," said Chris Peters, president and general manager of the Fort Myers Miracle. "This season, we've welcomed a variety of actors who played notable characters on TV shows and in movies, including Stanley Hudson from The Office, Roger Dorn from Major League and Smalls from The Sandlot."

McDonald's appearance highlights a seven-game homestand over an eight-day period that includes the following promotions:

Thursday, July 25 (7 p.m. vs. Lakeland Flying Tigers)

Thirsty Thursday: $1 and $2 beer specials courtesy of Budweiser and Cat Country 107.1

College Night: $5 tickets for students with valid ID

Friday, July 26 (7 p.m. vs. Lakeland Flying Tigers)

Happy Gilmore Night: Actor Christopher McDonald, who played Shooter McDonald in Happy Gilmore, will sign autographs and pose for photos with fans

Postgame Fireworks Show: Pyrotechnics launch after the final out from right field

Golf Giveaway Night: Lucky fans have a chance to win golf equipment and free rounds of golf at local courses

Baseball Card Giveaway: The first 500 fans through the gates will receive a complete set of 2019 Miracle baseball cards

Saturday, July 27 (6 p.m. vs. Lakeland Flying Tigers)

Bark in the Park: Dogs are welcome and receive treats upon arrival; Lee County Domestic Animal Services on site to discuss adoptions

Celebrate Buddy the Elf: Fans dressed in elf gear will receive a special ticket offer

Santa Hat Giveaway: The first 500 fans through the gates will receive a limited-edition Miracle Santa hat

Christmas in July: The Miracle will be collecting children's toys and stuffed animals that will be donated to the Salvation Army

Used Car Giveaway Night: Miracle fans will have a chance to win a used car, courtesy of Dixie Buick GMC

Greg Cote Night: Meet Greg Cote, a noted sportswriter and ESPN personality

Sunday, July 28 (1 p.m. vs. Lakeland Flying Tigers)

DQ Family Sunday: Free ticket offer through participating Dairy Queen restaurants

Princesses and Pirates Day: Children wearing princess or pirate apparel will receive free admission and can compete in a costume contest during the game

Pre-Game Catch and Post-Game Run the Bases: Fans can play catch on the field from noon to 12:30 p.m.; children 12 and under can run the bases after the game

Tuesday, July 30 (7 p.m. vs. Dunedin Blue Jays)

Two for Tuesdays: 2-for-1 specials on tacos, fountain drinks and draft beer, courtesy of Coors Light and 96K-rock

Wednesday, July 31 (7 p.m. vs. Dunedin Blue Jays)

Wicked Wing Wednesday: Boneless or bone-in teriyaki, BBQ and hot chicken wings will be priced at just 50 cents all night; fans 21-and-older who purchase 10 or more wings will receive a $2 off coupon for a Wicked Dolphin liquor product at the Salty Crab Bar

Thursday, Aug. 1 (7 p.m. vs. Dunedin Blue Jays)

Thirsty Thursday: $1 and $2 beer specials courtesy of Budweiser and Cat Country 107.1

College Night: $5 tickets for students with valid ID

80s Night: Wear your parachute pants, oversized earrings, leg warmers and big hair to celebrate the 1980s

Hammond Stadium is located at CenturyLink Sports Complex, 14400 Six Mile Cypress Parkway in Fort Myers. General admission tickets start at $7.50 in advance or $9 on game day; fireworks games cost an extra $1.

For more information about baseball tickets and game-day promotions, please call 239-768-4210 or visit MiracleBaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from July 18, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.