Dunedin Looks to Split Series with Lakeland

July 18, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Dunedin Blue Jays News Release





PRIOR TO TODAY'S GAME, THE FOLLOWING ROSTER MOVES HAVE BEEN MADE

Thursday July 18, 2019

RHP Joey Murray Transferred from Dunedin to New Hampshire

RHP Troy Watson Transferred from Lansing to Dunedin

RAIN SHORTENED WIN: Dunedin defeated Lakeland by the final score of 5-2 in a six innings. The Blue Jays plated four runs in the bottom of the second. Demi Orimoloye kick-started the rally with a double to start the hit parade. Chavez Young then doubled Demi home with a line drive to the

right-center field gap. Kevin Vicuna tripled home Chavez Young, and Samad Taylor kept the line moving with a double smacked to left. Cal Stevenson finished the scoring with a single to center field, and the Blue Jays were out to an early 4-0 lead. After Lakeland scored two runs in the top of the fourth, Dunedin added a run in the bottom of the frame on Demi Orimoloye's RBI single. RHP Maximo Castillo tossed five innings while striking out five en route to his sixth win of the season. Righty Maverick Buffo made his season debut fresh of the Injured List and notched the save in a scoreless inning of work out of the pen for the Jays.

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Blue Jays take on the Lakeland Flying Tigers in the finale of the four game mid-week series. After the win last night, the Blue Jays hold the 8-4 season series lead. Tonight's game marks the finale of the seven game homestand before playing three on the road this weekend against Charlotte.

AGAINST LAKELAND: Dunedin takes on the Lakeland Flying Tigers in the finale of the four game series. It is the 14th and final matchup between the two teams in 2019. After the win last night, Dunedin holds the 8-4 season series lead in 2019 and have now won two of the last three season series against the Flying Tigers. Coming into play tonight, Dunedin has outscored Lakeland 43-17 in 13 matchups played between the clubs. Additonally, in the last five games the Blue Jays have held Lakeland scoreless in 39 of the 52 innings played.

