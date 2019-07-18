Taps & Tacos by Tijuana Flats - July 25th

July 18, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Clearwater Threshers News Release





Taps & Tacos Thursday by Tijuana Flats returns to Spectrum Field on July 25th. Gates open at 6 p.m. for the 7 p.m. Threshers game with the Charlotte Stone Crabs. Featured breweries on July 25th are Estrella Galicia, Motorworks Brewing, Cigar City, and Flying Boat Brewing Co.

Enjoy tacos and nachos from the T-Flats cart in the left field beer garden, along with games like corn toss, and giant Connect-4 and Jenga. Keep your Threshers game ticket and redeem at a local Tijuana Flats within a week for a free taco.

On Thursday nights, 24oz craft drafts are only $3.50! Choose from dozens of local and national choices.

All beverages on Thursday nights are half price, including soda and bottled water.

-Thursday Drink Specials-

24oz Craft Draft $3.50

Well Cocktails $2.50

32oz Souvenir Soda $2.75

Spiked Seltzer $2.50

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from July 18, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.