Former Komet JC Campagna Joins the Walleye

August 11, 2021







(Toledo, OH) - Forward J.C. Campagna (cam-pag-nah) has agreed to terms with the Toledo Walleye for the 2021-2022 season.

The native of Dallas, TX has appeared in 171 career ECHL games over five seasons, collecting 123 points (65G, 58A) and 127 penalty minutes. His best season came with the Fort Wayne Komets in the 2018-19 campaign that featured a career-high 35 goals to go along with 14 assists. Prior to playing in just four games this past year, the 6'4", 205-pound forward spent the 2019-2020 season in Norfolk with 13 goals and 15 assists spanning 43 contests.

Head coach Dan Watson said, "JC has proven he can score in the ECHL. He will add some offensive punch to our lineup and some size. He knows our league, knows how to navigate the Central Division, so adding that experience was valuable. I'm looking forward to seeing him compete in training camp."

