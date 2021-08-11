Evan Wardley Signs for Steelheads Return in 2021-22

BOISE, Idaho - Defenseman Evan Wardley has been signed to an ECHL Standard Player Contract (SPC) for the 2021-22 season by the Idaho Steelheads for the 2021-22 season for his second stint in Boise, Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced on Wednesday.

"I'm excited, especially to be in Boise for a full season," said Wardley. "It'll be really nice, and it's something I'm really looking forward to."

Wardley, 27, played 24 games with the Wheeling Nailers during the 2020-21 season, posting two assists and 49 penalty minutes during his first full ECHL season. The Vulcan, Alb. native made his debut with the Steelheads during the pandemic-shortened 2019-20 season, sporting one assist and 29 penalty minutes through nine games before the end of the season.

The 6-foot-3 defenseman attended the University of Lethbridge (U Sports) for four seasons, before joining the Steelheads playing 91 games and adding 19 points (3-16-19) with 223 penalty minutes and appearing in the 2018-19 University Cup Tournament, a season-ending playoff consisting of U Sports men's ice hockey teams in Canada hosted by Lethbridge. This came following 12 combined games with the Nailers in 2015 before attending the university.

"The league was really good last year, and it was a different animal with playing certain teams so many times. Being on the road was taxing at times, but with what everyone was going through, we were very fortunate to be playing hockey. I know a lot of guys who weren't able to play, so I was just lucky to be part of it.

"I know I was pretty excited to get down [to Boise last year], especially with Sheener as the coach I was looking forward to playing under him for a full year. Things obviously didn't play out in our hands and had to wait a full year. It's good to be back and be in the city again."

"Wards is a big part of our plan on the back end," said Sheen. "He beings size, toughness, and a solid defensive mind. He is a tremendous person, and we know that he is going to give everything he has to this organization and will be an impact defenseman for us this season."

Prior to his professional career, Wardley played four full seasons in the Western Hockey League (WHL) with the Seattle Thunderbirds, posting 40 points (9-31-40) with 443 penalty minutes in 208 games. He was named an assistant captain during the 2014-15 season and finished in the top-10 in penalty minutes across the WHL during his final two seasons from 2013-14 through 2014-15.

"There's going to be a lot of excitement around the team this year," Wardley added. "There are familiar faces that I know will be back, and I'm excited to be here. When the guys get to the city of Boise and see what we're all about, it'll give them more of a reason to play."

Wardley is the fourth Steelheads player and first defenseman announced to an ECHL contract for the 2021-22 season, joining forwards Zack Andrusiak, Will Merchant and A.J. White. Future announcements and signings will be announced throughout the summer, and you can follow who's been added on the team's Summer Signing Tracker.

