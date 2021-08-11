Admirals Ink Big Men Meyer and Cook for 2021-22 Season

NORFOLK, VA. - The Norfolk Admirals, proud members of the ECHL, announced on Wednesday they have signed defenseman Paul Meyer and Ryan Cook for the upcoming season.

With the signings of Meyer and Cook, the Admirals have now signed three defensemen for the 2021-22 season (Eric Williams being the other).

Paul Meyer, shown above, spent four years at Colgate University before turning pro in 2020-21

Meyer, 24, recently completed his first season of professional hockey, playing in in 31 games with the Macon Mayhem in the SPHL. He had nine points (2 goals, 7 assists) and a +16 rating (fourth-best on the team). Admirals goaltender Jake Theut was also a member of that Macon team which advanced to the President's Cup Finals.

The Edina, MN native began his 2020-21 season with the Orlando Solar Bears but only played in two games before heading to Macon. On January 25, Meyer was loaned to the South Carolina Stingrays and played three games with them.

Before turning pro, the 6'4, 210-pound defenseman played four years at Colgate University. Meyer played in 144 career games with the Raiders and finishing with 22 points and 83 penalty minutes.

Ryan Cook played three years at Merrimack College and one year at Niagara University before turning pro in 2020-21.

Cook, 26, joins the Admirals after completing his first season of professional hockey, similar to Meyer.

The Lancaster, NY product played in 17 games with the Huntsville Havoc in the SPHL. Current Admirals defenseman Kyle Rhodes was also a member of the Havoc. On March 9, Cook was also loaned to South Carolina, where he played in seven games and had three points along with a +5 rating.

Before heading to the professional ranks, the 6'3, 220-pound defenseman played three years at Merrimack College putting up eight points and finishing with 69 penalty minutes. To finish out his collegiate career, Cook headed back to his home state of New York in 2019-20 and joined Niagara University. He played in 26 games with the Purple Eagles, registering three goals and two assists.

The Admirals return to the ice on October 22 against the Reading Royals. Puck drop is set for 7:30 PM at Norfolk Scope.

