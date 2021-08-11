Cyclones Sign Pair of Defensemen

Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones have signed defensemen Sean Giles and Jack Van Boekel to Standard Player Contracts ahead of the 2021-22 ECHL season.

Giles, 25, is a Colorado Springs, Colorado native who spent the 2020-21 season with the Knoxville Ice Bears in the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL). The Robert Morris University alum tallied four assists in 35 games with Knoxville. Giles spent all four years of college at RMU, registering 25 points in 131 games played. The Cyclones initially signed Giles to his first professional contract, though the team did not play in the 2020-21 ECHL campaign, which ultimately led him to Knoxville.

"I was grateful for just being able to play last year with everything that was going on in the world," said Giles. "It was unfortunate that I didn't get to start my pro career in Cincinnati, but I'm excited to have the opportunity to sign here again and I can't wait to get to play for a fantastic organization like the Cyclones."

The Cyclones have also signed Jack Van Boekel. The 25-year-old blue liner comes to the Queen City after four years with the University of Windsor. Hailing from Cambridge, Ontario, Van Boekel is a 6-foot-7 defender who collected 222 penalty minutes during his 55 game collegiate tenure.

"I'm excited to start my pro career with the Cyclones," said Van Boekel. "I was able to finish my undergraduate program at University of Windsor during the pandemic, and now I'm pumped to get to Cincinnati and start competing for a championship. Above all else, I'm looking forward to getting back on the ice and playing competitive hockey."

"Sean's continued to progress from junior hockey into the NCAA and he's been a reliable player at all levels," said Cyclones Head Coach Matt Thomas. "His maturity exceeds his years. You can't teach those intangibles, so we're excited to have him on our roster entering training camp."

"Jack is going to add some grit and toughness to our team. He's a big-bodied defenseman who has a presence. People notice when he's on the ice. We look forward to having him in our group."

The 2021-2022 season will kick off at Heritage Bank Center on Saturday, October 30.

