NHL Preseason Game Ticket Information

August 11, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release







The Kansas City Mavericks present the NHL Preseason Game between the St. Louis Blues and the Chicago Blackhawks

Saturday, October 2 at 7:05 pm

Cable Dahmer Arena

Tickets go on sale to the public Thursday, August 19 at 12 pm

Available at Ticketmaster.com or in-person at the Cable Dahmer Arena box office during regular open hours (Mon, Tues, Thurs from 10 am - 2 pm)

Ticket price range is $50 - $175

Ticket limit of 9 per account

For Premium Seating contact the Mavericks Ticket Office by calling or texting (816) 252-7825 or tickets@kcmavericks.com

An exclusive presale will be available to 2021-22 Mavericks Season Ticket Holders beginning Wednesday, August 18 at 10 a.m. For more information on becoming at Season Ticket Holder, call or text the Mavs Ticket Office at (816) 252-7825 or visit kcmavericks.com/seasontickets. Season Tickets start at 9 game plans and only $12 a game.

Experience the speed of the NHL with an enhanced viewing experience!

See NHL stars from the intimate venue setting of the Cable Dahmer Arena

A limited number of tickets available

Venue holds 5,800 fans

The Cable Dahmer Arena is only 25 minutes from downtown KC and 12 minutes east of the stadium

