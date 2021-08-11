NHL Preseason Game Ticket Information
August 11, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
The Kansas City Mavericks present the NHL Preseason Game between the St. Louis Blues and the Chicago Blackhawks
Saturday, October 2 at 7:05 pm
Cable Dahmer Arena
Tickets go on sale to the public Thursday, August 19 at 12 pm
Available at Ticketmaster.com or in-person at the Cable Dahmer Arena box office during regular open hours (Mon, Tues, Thurs from 10 am - 2 pm)
Ticket price range is $50 - $175
Ticket limit of 9 per account
For Premium Seating contact the Mavericks Ticket Office by calling or texting (816) 252-7825 or tickets@kcmavericks.com
An exclusive presale will be available to 2021-22 Mavericks Season Ticket Holders beginning Wednesday, August 18 at 10 a.m. For more information on becoming at Season Ticket Holder, call or text the Mavs Ticket Office at (816) 252-7825 or visit kcmavericks.com/seasontickets. Season Tickets start at 9 game plans and only $12 a game.
Experience the speed of the NHL with an enhanced viewing experience!
See NHL stars from the intimate venue setting of the Cable Dahmer Arena
A limited number of tickets available
Venue holds 5,800 fans
The Cable Dahmer Arena is only 25 minutes from downtown KC and 12 minutes east of the stadium
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from August 11, 2021
- Former Komet JC Campagna Joins the Walleye - Toledo Walleye
- Evan Wardley Signs for Steelheads Return in 2021-22 - Idaho Steelheads
- Charles in Charge: Icemen Add Goaltender Charles Williams - Jacksonville Icemen
- NHL Preseason Game Ticket Information - Kansas City Mavericks
- Worcester Railers HC Sign Rookie Defenseman Nick Albano for 2021-22 Season - Worcester Railers HC
- Cyclones Sign Pair of Defensemen - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Nailers Re-Sign Matt Miller - Wheeling Nailers
- Admirals Ink Big Men Meyer and Cook for 2021-22 Season - Norfolk Admirals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kansas City Mavericks Stories
- NHL Preseason Game Ticket Information
- Flames, Heat Extend Affiliation with Kansas City Mavericks
- Kansas City Mavericks Name Head Coach Tad O'Had as General Manager
- Kansas City Mavericks Announce Protected List
- Kansas City Mavericks Announce Partnership with Whataburger