Charles in Charge: Icemen Add Goaltender Charles Williams

August 11, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville Icemen News Release









Jacksonville Icemen goaltender Charles Williams

(Jacksonville Icemen) Jacksonville Icemen goaltender Charles Williams(Jacksonville Icemen)

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's New York Rangers and the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack announced today that the team has agreed to terms with goaltender Charles Williams for the 2021-22 season.

Williams, 29, returns for his second season in Jacksonville where he totaled a 20-15-3 record with one shutout, a 2.71 goals-against average and a 0.898 save percentage last season. In addition, Williams was named the ECHL Goaltender of the Month for March after recording a 9-3-0 mark with a 2.48 goals-against average and a save percentage of 0.920 in 12 appearances during that month.

The 5-11, 179-pound netminder has posted an 89-51-11 record, with seven shutouts, a 2.64 goals-against average, and a .911 save percentage in 151 career ECHL appearances split between the Icemen, Indy Fuel and the Manchester Monarchs.

Williams has also logged a 3-1-0 record in the American Hockey League (AHL) in stints with the Ontario Reign and the Hartford Wolf Pack. Williams earned a call-up last season with the Hershey Bears, but did not make an appearance.

The Detroit, Michigan resident played collegiately at Ferris State University from 2012-2016 before recording an impressive 21-7-5 record at Canisius College during his senior season.

Williams joins Ara Nazarian (F), Abbott Girduckis (F) and defenseman Jacob Friend as players who have agreed to terms with the Icemen for the 2021-22 season.

--

The Icemen's home opener for their 2021-2022 All-Star Season is set for November 6 against the South Carolina Stingrays. Full and partial season packages that include tickets to the 2022 ECHL All-Star Classic are currently available. Contact the Icemen office at 904-602-7825, or visit www.jacksonvilleicemen.com for more information.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 11, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.