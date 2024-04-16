Ford Named FPHL Forward of the Year

April 16, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Carolina Thunderbirds News Release







Carolina Thunderbirds forward Gus Ford has been named the FPHL's Forward of the Year, the league announced on Tuesday.

Following a MVP season a year ago, Carolina Thunderbirds forward Gus Ford has been named the FPHL's Forward of the Year. Across 43 games this season, Ford has netted 42 goals while picking up 46 assists, averaging 2.0 points per game. A native of Tillsonburg, Ontario, Ford has racked up 28 multi-point games, including six games with four or more points. In addition to being named Forward of the Year, Ford this season also became the first Thunderbird ever in franchise history to score 100 goals and became the franchise's all-time leader in points.

The Thunderbirds begin their hunt for a second Commissioner's Cup Trophy on Friday evening against Port Huron. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. for game one from McMorran Arena

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from April 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.