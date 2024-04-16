Dakota Bohn Named FPHL Defenseman of the Year

April 16, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Binghamton Black Bears News Release







BINGHAMTON - The Federal Prospect's Hockey League has named Dakota Bohn the Defenseman of the Year. The rookie from Saginaw, Michigan is the third Black Bear player to receive this honor. (Powell '22 & Schultz '23).

Bohn appeared in 44 games this season for Binghamton. He has recorded 16 goals and 35 assists, averaging over a point per game. 12 of his 16 goals have occurred on special teams, he tied the team-high 10 power play goals, and accounts for two of the team's short-handed tallies. The young defender has recorded eight three-point games, including a hat trick against the Motor City Rockers on February 9th.

He has been a staple on the blue line this season, paired up with rookie all-star, Dan Stone, both products of Adrian College. The pair consistently led the defensemen in ice- time. With a +23 rating, there is no doubt the Black Bears will lean on Bohn in upcoming Commissioner's Cup Playoffs.

"Honestly, It's pretty cool that me and (Dan) Stone got recognized for awards. I'm so glad that Coach Sherwood allowed us to play together all season long. I know I can bump up to offense knowing Stone has me covered. This season has been amazing, and I know all of the guys are looking forward to playoffs." -Dakota Bohn

