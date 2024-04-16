Everything You Need to Know About the First Round

April 16, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Motor City Rockers News Release







The Motor City Rockers will face the Danbury Hat Tricks in the First Round of the FPHL Commissioner's Cup Playoffs. The Rockers finished the 23-24 campaign with a record of 33-19-4, edging the Hat Tricks ever so slightly, who finished at 31-19-6.

Motor City and Danbury have squared off twice this year, with both games taking place in Danbury. The two split the weekend series back in December.

Game 1 of the First Round will be at Danbury Arena on Friday, April 19th at 7:30 PM. There will be a watch party at Slapshotz Bar inside of Big Boy Arena starting at 7:00 PM. There will be food/drink specials all night, raffle drawings, and the Rockers Merchandise Store will be open!

Game 2 will be at Big Boy Arena on Saturday, April 20th at 7:35 PM. The Family 4 Pack is back. Come with a group of 4 or more and get a special ticket offer! 4 tickets for just $40!

If Game 3 is necessary, it will be played at Big Boy Arena on Sunday, April 21st at 5:00 PM. The Rockers Box Office will be open on Saturday night after the game for fans to buy tickets. Game 3 tickets will be available to purchase online later that night.

The Hat Trick Plan is still available for purchase. Your purchase of the Hat Trick Plan guarantees you a seat to every potential home playoff game. For every game that is not played at home, the money from those games will roll over to next year and will act as credit towards the ticket package of your choice.

Reach out to the Rockers front office for further questions and/or to purchase playoff tickets.

