Cavaliere Wins FPHL Goaltender of the Year

April 16, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Carolina Thunderbirds netminder Mario Cavaliere was named the FPHL's Goaltender of the Year, the league announced on Monday.

In his second season with the Carolina Thunderbirds, Thunderbirds goalie Mario Cavaliere has led the league in net for a majority of the season while posting a 19-4-1 record across 24 games this season. Cavaliere, a native of Mississauga, Ontario, led the league in Goals Against Average and Save Percentage with a 2.19 GAA and a .930 SV%. Cavaliere was named the FPHL's Goaltender of the Month for the month of December and it is his second year earning league honors after he was named to the Young Stars Squad last season.

The Thunderbirds begin their hunt for a second Commissioner's Cup Trophy on Friday evening against Port Huron. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. for game one from McMorran Arena

