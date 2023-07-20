Five Rockers Named to ALPB All-Star Team

July 20, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - High Point Rockers News Release







HIGH POINT, N.C. - The Atlantic League on Thursday named its 2023 Mid-Season All-Star team presented by Ballpark Digest. The High Point Rockers placed four members on the team including starting pitcher Mickey Jannis, reliever Ryan Dull, catcher Beau Taylor and second baseman Shed Long, Jr. In addition, Rockers' manager Jamie Keefe was named the South All-Star manager.

Long, Jr. was the only player to receive a unanimous vote to the Mid Season All-Star Team. He owns a .326 batting average with 56 hits, 30 RBI, and seven home runs during the first half of the season. He also leads the team with a .442 on-base percentage. He not only had a strong first half offensively but was a key component to the Rocker's defense. Long, Jr. recorded a .994 fielding percentage at second base while only committing one error. He played a very vital role in the Rocker's stretch to become first-half champions by leading the team with 34 hits in the month of June.

Taylor is a standout in the High Point lineup with a team-leading .341 batting average and a .573 slugging percentage. On top of that Taylor has recorded 56 hits, 48 RBI, and eight home runs through the first half of the season. Taylor's best game of the first half was a win against Lexington on June 22nd where he recorded seven RBI off three hits including a grand slam. He has caught 37 games behind the plate for the Rockers and has thrown out 11 base runners attempting to steal.

Dull, the Rockers' closer, currently leads the Atlantic League with 13 saves through the first half of the season. The right-hander has appeared in 28 games on the season and has posted a 1.67 ERA and 38 strikeouts while giving up only nine walks and 15 hits. In the month of May, Dull recorded 21 strikeouts through 11 innings. He also has three games where he struck out all three batters faced in his inning of relief.

Jannis continues to use his knuckleball to lead the Rockers on the mound as he became the first pitcher in the Atlantic League to earn eight wins on the season. Jannis has an 8-3 record on the season and leads the Atlantic League in wins. He has recorded a 3.21 ERA and leads the team with 70 strikeouts. The knuckleballer has only given up 29 walks and 70 hits through 87 innings pitched. He had a season-high nine strikeouts in just seven innings against Lancaster on May 23rd.

Keefe has been named the Mid Season South Division Manager of the Year. He led the Rockers to a 41-23 record to win the South Division first half title. On May 24th against Lancaster Keefe secured his 1,000th all-time victory. In his 21 seasons of managing, he has an all-time record of 1,029-889 and has led the Rockers to a 257-207 mark.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from July 20, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.