Bradley Named ALPB Mid-Season All-Star

July 20, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Charleston Dirty Birds News Release







CHARLESTON, WV - The Charleston Dirty Birds and the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball announce OF Bobby Bradley was named to the mid-season ALPB All-Star Team.

"We are extremely proud and thrilled that Bobby has been selected as a member of the Atlantic League All-Star team, representing the Charleston Dirty Birds," said Dirty Birds' Manager, Billy Horn. "He is having a fantastic season, and we look forward to his future contribution the rest of the way."

In his first season in Charleston, Bradley was placed on the Dirty Birds Opening Day Roster slashing .278/.368/.611. He has remained at the top of the league leaderboards with 22 home runs, 65 hits, and 54 RBIs.

"A Huge congratulations is to Bobby for making the mid-season all-star team. He is more than deserving of the nomination," said Dirty Birds' General Manager, Jeremy Taylor. The work he puts in on a daily basis honing his craft at the plate and in the field is remarkable."

The Charleston Dirty Birds are a member of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball. Celebrating its 25th Anniversary season in 2023, the Atlantic League is Major League Baseball's first Professional Partner League, a player gateway to the major leagues, and a leader in baseball innovation. ALPB has sent over 1,200 players to MLB organizations while drawing more than 45 million fans to its family-friendly ballparks throughout its 25-year history. Please visit www.AtlanticLeague.com.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from July 20, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.