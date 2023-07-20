2023 Playoff Schedule Announced, Tickets on Sale

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB) today announced the schedule for the 2023 Atlantic League playoffs. Additionally, the Long Island Ducks, who earned an automatic playoff berth by virtue of winning the First Half North Division Championship, have announced that tickets for each of the team's home games during the 2023 postseason are now on sale.

By clinching the first half title, the Ducks earned the opportunity to select whether to begin the playoffs at home or on the road. Long Island has chosen to host Games Three, Four (if necessary) and Five (if necessary) of the best-of-five North Division Championship Series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark from Friday, September 22, through Sunday, September 24. Games One and Two will take place on the road at the home of the Second Half North Division champion or Wild Card winner on Tuesday, September 19, and Wednesday, September 20.

Should the Ducks advance, the Ducks would host Games One and Two of the best-of-five Atlantic League Championship Series, as part of the league's annual alternating format. Those games would take place on Tuesday, September 26, and Wednesday, September 27. Following a day off, Games Three, Four (if necessary) and Five (if necessary) will be played from Friday, September 29, through Sunday, October 1, at the home of the South Division champion.

The 2023 Ducks playoff schedule is as follows:

NORTH DIVISION CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES (BEST-OF-FIVE)

Game 1: Tuesday, September 19 - Ducks @ TBD - Time TBD

Game 2: Wednesday, September 20 - Ducks @ TBD - Time TBD

Game 3: Friday, September 22 - TBD vs. Ducks - 6:35 pm

Game 4: Saturday, September 23 - TBD vs. Ducks - 6:35 pm*

Game 5: Sunday, September 24 - TBD vs. Ducks - 5:05 pm*

ATLANTIC LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES (BEST-OF-FIVE, SHOULD DUCKS ADVANCE)

Game 1: Tuesday, September 26 - South Division Champion vs. Ducks - 6:35 p.m.

Game 2: Wednesday, September 27 - South Division Champion vs. Ducks - 6:35 p.m.

Game 3: Friday, September 29 - Ducks @ South Division Champion - Time TBD

Game 4: Saturday, September 30 - Ducks @ South Division Champion - Time TBD*

Game 5: Sunday, October 1 - Ducks @ South Division Champion - Time TBD *

* - If Necessary

Ticket prices for all 2023 Ducks home playoff games will be $16 for box seats, $17 for field box seats and $18 for club level seats. Fans can purchase their tickets by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office (open Monday-Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and during all home games), calling (631) 940-TIXX.

Discounted playoff tickets are also available for groups of 25 or more. Luxury suites, Party Deck rentals, pregame or in-game all-you-can-eat picnics and birthday party packages can be reserved now. Contact the Ducks group sales department at (631) 940-3825 or tickets@liducks.com to book an outing.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball. Over 8.5 million fans have enjoyed the Ducks brand of affordable, fun entertainment at Fairfield Properties Ballpark since inception in 2000. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

