York Revolution Offers Reward Regarding Field Vandalism

July 20, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - York Revolution News Release







(York, Pa.) - Officials at the York Revolution announced today the field at WellSpan Park, a critical element of the pro sports team's operations and an essential element of a York community resource, was vandalized earlier this month. As a result, the team is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the vandal.

Between July 1 and July 5, a yet-to-be-determined substance was poured on the professionally manicured grass at the ballpark, resulting in large swaths of brown areas where the grass has been killed. The team's veteran head groundskeeper, Chris Carbaugh, who has routinely and successfully protected the York field from disease, drought, and other weather-based challenges for nearly five years, ruled out natural occurrences and, based in part on the pattern of damage, determined the field had, in fact, been vandalized.

The team filed a report with the York City Police Department and will be working with a specialty laboratory to determine exactly what killed grass in the affected portions of the field. In coordination with the police, the team is now seeking the public's assistance in gathering any information that may lead to identifying and arresting the vandal. To that end, Revolution President Eric Menzer announced the team is offering a reward of $5,000.

"That reward amount is nothing compared to the potential costs required to restore the field," Menzer noted. "We believe it will take tens, if not hundreds, of thousands of dollars to repair the damage to the field."

The Revolution estimates that as much as 30 percent of the field has been affected. Repairs must be conducted not simply for aesthetics but to ensure consistent playability throughout the field and protect the footing of the athletes playing on it.

But the victims of this crime, Menzer said, are more than just Revolution players and their Atlantic League opponents.

"This is absolutely an attack on the York community," Menzer said. "WellSpan Park is a true community resource. We hosted a huge, multi-day youth baseball tournament this past weekend, for example. We are hosting many events for a diverse group of area non-profits and businesses in the coming weeks and months. And then there is Codorus Creek, into which our field drains in wet weather. Whatever was put on our field could very well have ended up in the Codorus. This is not just a baseball issue. It is a York issue."

Anyone with information regarding the vandalism to the field at WellSpan Park is asked to call York City Police at 717-846-1234 or visit www.yorkcitypolice.com and click on "Submit a Tip."

