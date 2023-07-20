Atlantic League Announces 2023 Postseason Schedule

(New York) - The Atlantic League today announced its 2023 Postseason Schedule, which will determine the champion of its 25th Anniversary Season.

The Atlantic League's postseason will begin on Tuesday, September 19 with the North Division Championship series and the South Division Championship series. Both division championships will be a best of five series.

North Division champion Long Island and South Division champion High Point have made their postseason selections. As first half champions, both the Ducks and Rockers have the option of where to start the first round of postseason play.

Long Island and High Point have each chosen to begin their playoff runs on the road. The Ducks will start the North Division Championship series on September 19 and 20 by playing at the site of their North Division opponent. High Point will also open the playoffs on the road on the same nights and at the site of the South Division's second half champion.

After playing the first two games away, both the Ducks and Rockers will return home for game three on Friday, Sept. 22 and would also host the final two games of the series on Saturday, September 23 and Sunday, September 24 if necessary.

The League Championship Series will start on Tuesday, September 26 with the first game at the site of the North Division champion. Games three through five, on September 29, September 30 and October 1 would be played at the home ballpark of the South Division Champion.

The Lancaster Barnstormers are the defending Atlantic League championships, having defeated High Point 3-0 in 2022.

