Five in a Row for Wichita

Frisco, TX - Yunior Severino hammered his fourth home run of the series and the Wichita Wind Surge won their season high fifth in a row defeating Frisco 12-3 on Saturday.

Severino had three hits on the day including the solo home run scored three runs and added two RBI for the Surge. Jake Rucker added two more hits and drove home five runs and has ten RBI in the last two games.

Wichita scored first getting three runs in the first inning and knocked out Riders starter Nick Krauth. The Surge offense scored double digit runs for the third time in four games. Frisco needed five pitchers on the day and the Wind Surge had eleven hits and drew ten walks.

David Festa worked five innings allowed one run in four hits and punched out four for his second win of the season.

The Surge improved to 15-17 and Frisco drops to 13-19 on the year.

NOTES - Royce Lewis on a rehab assignment for the Minnesota Twins played seven innings, and had two hits in three at bats, scored three runs, drove in a run and reached on a walk. He will start at third base on Sunday. Corey Seager on a rehab assignment for the Texas Rangers reached on a walk and was hitless in two at bats, he playing five innings at shortstop. Wichita activated outfielder Alerick Soulaire from the injured list and released pitcher Tyler Beck.

UPCOMING - The Wind Surge wrap up the twelve-game road trip in Texas on Sunday. The Surge will start RH Travis Adams against the Frisco RoughRiders RH Tekoah Roby at 4:05 PM.

