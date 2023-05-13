Drillers Win Rain-Shortened Game

May 13, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Tulsa Drillers News Release









Tulsa Drillers' Kyle Hurt in action

(Tulsa Drillers) Tulsa Drillers' Kyle Hurt in action(Tulsa Drillers)

TULSA, OK - After a 1 hour and 26 minute rain delay Saturday night, the Tulsa Drillers and Springfield Cardinals began game five of their six-game series at ONEOK Field. Once the game began, the Drillers made the most of the time they had by gaining an 8-3 lead before the game was completed early due to more rain.

The result gave Tulsa their fifth consecutive win as the Drillers have won five straight games in back-to-back series. Tulsa is also 10-1 during its current, two-week home stand and remains in first place in the Texas League North Division with a one-game lead over the Arkansas Travelers.

Tulsa scored its the game's first run in the second, an inning that began with a double from Diego Cartaya. Jose Ramos followed by executing the Drillers first sacrifice bunt of the season to move Cartaya to third base, and Eddys Leonard plated Cartaya on his groundout to give Tulsa a 1-0 lead.

Drillers starting pitcher Kyle Hurt was very effective on Saturday as he pitched three strong innings. Eight of the nine outs Hurt recorded were strikeouts, including the final seven.

Springfield evened the score in the fourth inning against reliever Alec Gamboa when Arquimedes Gamba drove in Jacob Buchberger with a single.

Tulsa used its biggest inning of the season to gain an 8-1 advantage in the bottom of the fourth. After three consecutive walks loaded the bases, Tulsa used a single, a double and a triple to score five runs. Jonny DeLuca plated two more with his tenth home of the season.

The Texas League leader in home runs added another to his total with a two-run shot in the fifth to make the score 8-3.

The game was stopped in the sixth inning when rain showers entered downtown Tulsa and was eventually ruled a complete game, giving the Drillers the win.

TEXAS LEAGUE STANDINGS* TEXAS LEAGUE SCOREBOARD

HIGHLIGHTS AND HAPPENINGS:

*The game was delayed 28 minutes before umpires ruled it an official contest.

*The official time of the game was 1 hour and 41 minutes.

*Gamboa was credited with the win as he pitched 2.2 innings before the second rain delay. He is now 3-0 for the season.

*Ramos finished 2 for 2 with an RBI and a run scored, and Leonard drove in three runs on his one hit for the night.

*Fans holding tickets for Saturday night's game can redeem them for like tickets to any other game this season, based on availability. Exchanges must be made at the ONEOK Field Ticket Office.

*Since the Drillers scored more than seven runs in the game, fans can purchase a large, one-topping pizza from Mazzio's for just $7 all day Sunday. The offer is only good online at Mazzios.com and when you use the code DRILLERS at checkout.

UP NEXT:

The Drillers will play the final game of their six-game series with the Cardinals on Sunday afternoon at ONEOK Field. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. and the pitching matchup will be be:

Springfield - RHP Wilfredo Pereira (0-2, 4.21 ERA)

Tulsa - RHP Nick Nastrini (1-1, 2.12 ERA)

Tulsa Drillers Baseball | 201 N. Elgin Ave | Tulsa, OK | 74120 | (918) 744-5998

Copyright © 2023 Tulsa Drillers

This email was sent to by the Tulsa Drillers

UNSUBSCRIBE PRIVACY POLICY CONTACT US

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from May 13, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.