Dominant Pitching Leads to 6th Straight Win

North Little Rock, AR - The Arkansas Travelers pitching staff struck out a season high 16 hitters in a 3-1 win over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals in front of 5,565 on Saturday night at Dickey-Stephens Park. It was the sixth straight win for the Travs. Emerson Hancock struck out a career high 10 over 5.2 innings earning his fourth win of the season. The Arkansas bullpen then retied all 10 batters they faced to close out the victory. Robert Perez, Jr. drove in the go-ahead runs on a fourth inning hit.

Moments That Mattered

* Down a run, Jonatan Clase homered to tie the game leading off the bottom of the fourth. Perez connected for his go-ahead hit later in the inning.

* Travis Kuhn came out of the bullpen and notched a strikeout to end the sixth inning stranding the tying runs on base.

Notable Travs Performances

* DH Robert Perez, Jr.: 3-4, 2 RBI

* RHP Emerson Hancock: Win, 5.2 IP, 4 H, R, 2 BB, 10 K

News and Notes

* The six consecutive wins are a season high.

* Prelander Berroa threw a perfect two innings in his second relief appearance.

Up Next

Arkansas goes for the sweep on Sunday with Juan Mercedes (1-0, 3.60) starting against Nolan Hoffman (2-2, 4.23) for Northwest Arkansas. It is Operation Military Appreciation, a Family Sunday and Kids Run the Bases. First pitch is at 1:35. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

