SA Sweeps Doubleheader

SAN ANTONIO - The Missions took both ends of Saturday's doubleheader, dispatching the Hooks by scores of 4-3 and 2-1 at Wolff Stadium.

Peyton Plumlee took the tough-luck loss in Game 2, working five one-hit frames. After six came to bat in the first for a 1-0 San Antonio lead, Plumlee faced just one over the minimum the rest of the way. The 26-year-old from Byhalia, MS retired 13 of 14 Missions, striking out 5, to finish his second Double-A appearance.

The Missions plated needed insurance in the sixth, managing an unearned marker against Jose Betances.

Corpus Christi's marker in the nightcap came in the seventh when Drew Gilbert seared a line drive off the wall in right to drive in Will Wagner from first base.

In a bullpen game, Jose Espada, Henry Henry and Lake Bachar each pitched two scoreless innings for SA, with Nick Hernandez earning his first save in the Padres system.

In the opening contest, the Missions plated all of their runs in the second, scoring four times against Adrian Chaidez. A two-run home run by Connor Hollis fueled the rally.

Jonathan Sprinkle and Jacob DeLabio both provided scoreless relief for the Hooks. Sprinkle worked 1.1 innings with DeLabio recording the last eight outs.

Ninth-place hitter Chad Stevens went 2-for-3, scoring a run in the third while plating another in the fourth.

Shay Whitcomb also recorded two hits, including a fifth-inning double that set the stage for a Wagner RBI groundout.

Whitcomb leads the Texas League with 19 extra-base hits.

Missions hurlers held the Hooks to 13 hits (12 singles) over the 14 innings on Saturday.

