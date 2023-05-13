Frisco Doomed by Early Wichita Outburst

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders could not overcome an early deficit on Saturday night as the Wichita Wind Surge pulled away with a 12-3 win at Riders Field.

Wichita plated three runs in the first inning off Frisco starter Nick Krauth (1-2), who was pulled with two outs in the opening frame. Triston Polley entered in relief and needed just one pitch to end the first inning and strand two runners. However, the Wind Surge went on to score nine runs off the Frisco bullpen.

David Festa (2-2) went five innings for Wichita, allowing one run, four hits and striking out four.

Thomas Saggese recorded all three runs batted in for Frisco on Saturday. The third baseman got Frisco on the board with a single to right field in the fourth inning, scoring Luisangel Acuña. Acuna had singled earlier in the frame to extend his hit streak to seven games. Frisco has lost those seven games for a season-long skid.

Saggese also tallied two runs in the seventh inning with a single to bring home Evan Carter and Jax Biggers.

Corey Seager walked once, flew out and fouled out in his third rehab appearance with the RoughRiders.

The final game of the series between Frisco and Wichita is at 4:05 p.m. on Sunday, May 14 at Riders Field. Frisco will start RHP Tekoah Roby (1-3, 6.83 ERA) and Wichita will hand the ball to RHP Travis Adams (1-4, 8.50 ERA).

Kids can make a Mother's Day card with a craft station by Crayola at the ballpark, plus a photo booth and a ticket pack that includes a Kendra Scott Ari Heart necklace. Sunday is also Bark in the Park day, with dog-friendly seating in the outfield berm and dogs receiving free entry with a human. Fans can also enjoy pregame catch in the outfield from 3 to 3:30 p.m. as part of Kids Sunday Funday, presented by Raising Cane's. Get your tickets now at RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

