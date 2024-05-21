Five Gotham FC Players Called up to USWNT

May 21, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HARRISON, NJ - NJ/NY Gotham FC today announced five players have been named to the U.S. Women's National Team (USWNT) roster for a pair of friendlies against Korea Republic, which will take place on June 1 in Commerce City, Colorado and on and June 4 in St. Paul, Minnesota. The roster includes Gotham FC players Tierna Davidson, Crystal Dunn, Rose Lavelle, Jenna Nighswonger and Emily Sonnett.

Davidson has started at center back in four games for Gotham FC this season, and has appeared in five, recording 315 total minutes with 78.8% passing accuracy. She recently made her return from injury in Sunday night's 2-1 victory over her former club, the Chicago Red Stars. For the USWNT, Davidson is a 2019 FIFA Women' World Cup champion, who has earned 57 caps. In April, she helped lead the USWNT to win the 2024 SheBelieves Cup tournament after starting in all five matches of the competition.

Dunn is an Olympian and World Cup champion, who has appeared in nine games with Gotham FC so far this season, recording four starts, 417 minutes, and a 77.3% passing accuracy. The versatile player most recently started for the USWNT in the 2024 SheBelieves Cup final against Canada, where she recorded her 145th career national team cap. In 2024 to date, Dunn has recorded four starts and five appearances for the USWNT.

Lavelle has begun to hit her stride with Gotham FC, earning her first start of the season on Sunday against Chicago. For club, she scored the game-tying goal at the death against Racing Louisville on April 28, and has appeared in five games, recording an impressive 81.2% passing accuracy with six chances created. For country, the Olympian and World Cup champion has 98 caps and has appeared in six games this year.

Nighswonger continues to be a consistent presence for Gotham FC. She has started in eight games, with appearances in nine. This season, she has dished out two assists and created 14 chances, which ranks third-best on the team. With the USWNT, Nighswonger has recorded seven caps, has scored twice, and was a part of two trophy-winning teams, claiming titles at 2024 SheBelieves Cup and Concacaf W Gold Cup.

Sonnett - also an Olympian and World Cup champion - has become the anchor for Gotham FC's backline, leading the team to a league-fewest seven goals conceded this season. Sonnet also currently leads the club in minutes played with 770 minutes. She has played and started in nine games and has registered an 85.9% passing accuracy. For the red, white and blue, she has notched 89 caps and won her seventh SheBelieves Cup this year.

The match on June 1 will kickoff at 5 p.m. ET on TNT, Universo, Max and Peacock. Then on June 4, the match will start at 8 p.m. ET on truTV, Universo, Max and Peacock.

Gotham FC travels to Bay FC for a late night match on Friday, May 24 at 10 p.m. ET (Prime).

