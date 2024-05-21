San Diego Wave FC's Sofia Jakobsson and Hanna Lundkvist Named to Sweden National Team Roster for Final Group Stage Round of 2024 Women's European Qualifiers

May 21, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC announced today that midfielder Sofia Jakobsson and defender Hanna Lundkvist will join the Sweden Women's National Team for the final round of group play of the 2024 Women's European Qualifiers.

Sweden is currently third in Group A3 following a 1-0 loss to France and a 1-1 draw with England in April of this year. Sweden will now take on the Republic of Ireland, who currently sit in fourth in Group A3, in back-back matches in this final round of group play ahead of knock-out rounds in July.

Sweden's matches with the Republic of Ireland will take place on Friday, May 31 at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland at 11:30 a.m. PT and on Tuesday, June 4 at 9:30 a.m. PT at Friends Arena in Solna, Sweden.

At the international level, Jakobsson has represented Sweden since 2011, earning her first senior cap in May before being named to the FIFA World Cup roster later that year. The international has since earned 153 caps and been a part of four World Cups and three Olympics for Sweden.

Lundkvist earned two starts for Sweden in both European Qualifiers matches in April against France and England. The 21-year-old made her Swedish national team debut with the U-23 side in 2021, and over a year later, she was called up to the Swedish senior national team for a friendly match against Australia and later went on to make her first team debut in February 2023. In June 2023, Lundkvist was named to the 23-player squad for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup but was later removed from the roster due to injury.

