San Diego Wave FC's Emily Van Egmond and Kaitlyn Torpey Named to CommBank Matildas Roster for June International Friendlies
May 21, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
San Diego Wave FC News Release
SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC today announced midfielder Emily van Egmond and defender Kaitlyn Torpey have been named to the CommBank Matildas roster for a pair of friendly matches against China PR. The first match will take place on Friday, May 31 at the Adelaide Oval at 3:10 a.m. PT followed by the second match on June 3 in Sydney at Accor Stadium at 2:40 a.m. PT.
Van Egmond has represented Australia since she was 16 years old and since then, she has competed in over 100 matches including four FIFA Women's World Cups and two Olympic Games. Torpey recently received her first-ever senior Australian Women's national team call-up
This will be the third call-up for Torpey, who most recently made her Australian first-team debut on Feb. 24 where she scored one goal in just her second appearance for the team at the 2024 Olympic Qualifiers.
This selected group for the upcoming June friendlies is the final roster before the naming of the 2024 Olympic Women's Soccer Team which will play in Australia's final two matches before leaving for France for the Olympics.
• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...
National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 21, 2024
- San Diego Wave FC's Emily Van Egmond and Kaitlyn Torpey Named to CommBank Matildas Roster for June International Friendlies - San Diego Wave FC
- Match Preview: San Diego Wave FC vs. Angel City FC - San Diego Wave FC
- San Diego Wave FC's Sofia Jakobsson and Hanna Lundkvist Named to Sweden National Team Roster for Final Group Stage Round of 2024 Women's European Qualifiers - San Diego Wave FC
- Five Gotham FC Players Called up to USWNT - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- San Diego Wave FC's Naomi Girma, Alex Morgan and Jaedyn Shaw Named to USWNT Roster for June Friendlies - San Diego Wave FC
- New Zealand National Team Calls up Macey Fraser for Pair of Friendlies - Utah Royals FC
- Six Spirit Players Set to Join USWNT for June Camp and Friendlies - Washington Spirit
- Gotham FC's Ann-Katrin Berger Receives Call-Up from Germany - NJ/NY Gotham FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Diego Wave FC Stories
- San Diego Wave FC Forward Kyra Carusa Named to Republic of Ireland Roster for Final Round of Group Stage of 2024 Women's European Qualifiers
- San Diego Wave FC's Emily Van Egmond and Kaitlyn Torpey Named to CommBank Matildas Roster for June International Friendlies
- Match Preview: San Diego Wave FC vs. Angel City FC
- San Diego Wave FC's Sofia Jakobsson and Hanna Lundkvist Named to Sweden National Team Roster for Final Group Stage Round of 2024 Women's European Qualifiers
- San Diego Wave FC's Naomi Girma, Alex Morgan and Jaedyn Shaw Named to USWNT Roster for June Friendlies