San Diego Wave FC's Emily Van Egmond and Kaitlyn Torpey Named to CommBank Matildas Roster for June International Friendlies

May 21, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC today announced midfielder Emily van Egmond and defender Kaitlyn Torpey have been named to the CommBank Matildas roster for a pair of friendly matches against China PR. The first match will take place on Friday, May 31 at the Adelaide Oval at 3:10 a.m. PT followed by the second match on June 3 in Sydney at Accor Stadium at 2:40 a.m. PT.

Van Egmond has represented Australia since she was 16 years old and since then, she has competed in over 100 matches including four FIFA Women's World Cups and two Olympic Games. Torpey recently received her first-ever senior Australian Women's national team call-up

This will be the third call-up for Torpey, who most recently made her Australian first-team debut on Feb. 24 where she scored one goal in just her second appearance for the team at the 2024 Olympic Qualifiers.

This selected group for the upcoming June friendlies is the final roster before the naming of the 2024 Olympic Women's Soccer Team which will play in Australia's final two matches before leaving for France for the Olympics.

