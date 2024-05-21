Six Spirit Players Set to Join USWNT for June Camp and Friendlies

May 21, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit News Release







Washington, D.C. - Six Spirit players have been called up to the U.S. Women's National Team (USWNT) for the June FIFA window, U.S. Soccer announced today. Midfielder Hal Hershfelt, goalkeeper Aubrey Kingsbury, defender Casey Krueger and forward Trinity Rodman have been named to the latest roster while midfielder Croix Bethune and defender Kate Wiesner received an invite to train with the team throughout the international break. Bethune, Hershfelt and Wiesner are all set to earn their first USWNT experience with this call-up.

Among the six Spirit players going camping, Krueger is the most capped at the senior international level with 46 appearances for the United States. Rodman and Kingsbury follow with 35 and two senior caps, respectively. The three have a combined seven goals, 11 assists and one clean sheet for the U.S. Hershfelt can make her senior international debut with an appearance in either of the team's two matches in early June.

Both Kingsbury and Rodman were named to the United States' 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup roster last summer, competing with the team in New Zealand. Krueger is earning her sixth consecutive call-up, having been named to the USWNT roster during the September, October and November international windows in 2023 as well as the Concacaf W Gold Cup and SheBelieves Cup rosters in 2024.

The U.S. will face Korea Republic in two friendlies next month, the side's first competitions under new Head Coach Emma Hayes. First, the team will play at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colorado, home to Major League Soccer's Colorado Rapids, on Saturday, June 1 before heading northeast to close out the camp. Friendly number two will take place at St. Paul, Minnesota's Allianz Field, home field of MLS' Minnesota United FC, on Tuesday, June 4.

A breakdown of the USWNT's June 2024 friendly matches is listed below:

vs Korea Republic, Saturday, June 1 at 5 p.m. EDT (Dick's Sporting Goods Park)

vs Korea Republic, Tuesday, June 4 at 8 p.m. EDT (Allianz Field)

Fans' last chance to see these six stars play at home before they head to camp is this Friday, May 24 at 7:30 p.m. EDT against Seattle Reign FC.

