New Zealand National Team Calls up Macey Fraser for Pair of Friendlies

May 21, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HERRIMAN, Utah - Utah Royals FC forward Macey Fraser has received a call up from the New Zealand National Team for a pair of friendlies against Japan in Murcia, Spain. The matches will take place on Friday, May 31 and Monday, June 3.

Fraser was announced as a Royals player on April 16 from A-League side Wellington Phoenix where she had spent the last three seasons, first as part of the academy before signing her first professional deal in 2023. Fraser appeared in 19 matches during the 2023-24 season for Phoenix, starting 18 of them and logging 1,581 minutes. She scored three goals, one from a free kick, and provided five assists in her first professional season in the top flight of Australian soccer.

Fraser has five caps for the Football Ferns, most recently competing in a pair of friendlies against Thailand earlier this month. She has two goals so far in her international career and was named player of the match in her debut, a 3-0 win over Tonga.

Head Coach Jitka Klimková has named a strong 24-player squad for the friendly.

"With the Paris Olympics just over two months away, where we know we will be facing some of the top teams in the world, it is important to challenge ourselves against a side like Japan so we can be as prepared as possible for our games in late July.

"The squad represents the blend we are looking to establish, with some exciting young talent who have potential to lift the Ferns for the next decade, alongside experienced players who know what it is like to perform at major tournaments such as the Olympic Games.

"It is particularly exciting to have Milly Clegg back in the side after injury and her move to America, now one of three NWSL players alongside Ali Riley and Utah Royals recruit Macey Fraser."

The full 24-player squad is:

Mackenzie Barry (15 caps) Wellington Phoenix FC, New Zealand

CJ Bott (44 caps) Leicester City, England

Katie Bowen (107 caps) Inter Milan, Italy

Claudia Bunge (30 caps) HB Køge, Denmark

Daisy Cleverley (37 caps) HB Køge, Denmark

Milly Clegg (6 caps) Racing Louisville FC, USA

Victoria Esson (23 caps) Rangers FC, Scotland

Michaela Foster (16 caps) Wellington Phoenix FC, New Zealand

Macey Fraser (5 caps) Utah Royals FC, USA

Ally Green (12 caps) AGF, Denmark

Jacqui Hand (25 caps) Lewes FC, England

Grace Jale (29 caps) Unattached

Katie Kitching (8 caps) Sunderland AFC, England

Anna Leat (16 caps) Aston Villa FC, England

Meikayla Moore (64 caps) Glasgow City FC, Scotland

Grace Neville (8 caps) London City Lionesses, England

Gabi Rennie (35 caps) Åland United, Finland

Ali Riley (161 caps) Angel City FC, USA

Indiah-Paige Riley (23 caps) PSV Vrouwen, Netherlands

Murphy Sheaff (0 caps) Kansas State University, USA

Malia Steinmetz (29 caps) FC Nordsjælland, Denmark

Rebekah Stott (101 caps) Melbourne City FC, Australia

Kate Taylor (15 caps) Unattached

Hannah Wilkinson (124 caps) Melbourne City FC, Australia

