San Diego Wave FC's Naomi Girma, Alex Morgan and Jaedyn Shaw Named to USWNT Roster for June Friendlies

May 21, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC today announced defender Naomi Girma and forwards Alex Morgan and Jaedyn Shaw have been named to the USWNT Roster for a pair of friendly matches against Korea Republic. The first match will take place on Saturday, June 1 at Dick's Sporting Goods Park at 5 p.m. ET (TNT, Universo, Max and Peacock) followed by the second match on June 4 in St. Paul, Minnesota at Allianz Field, which will be presented by Allstate at 5 p.m. CT (truTV, Universo, Max and Peacock).

Defender Naomi Girma, U.S. Soccer's Female Player of the Year, became the first defender to win the award in its history and started in all four World Cup games for the USWNT in 2023, and anchored the team to just 0.17 goals per game on the year, the best in team history. On the international stage, Alex Morgan has logged 123 goals and 53 assists, and is currently top ten in USWNT history with 223 caps, along with leading this roster in appearances. Nineteen-year old Jaedyn Shaw, the USA's leading scorer in 2024, currently has five goals and one assist in her eight appearances with her country.

Girma, Morgan and Shaw were also all part of USA's roster that recently won the 2024 SheBelieves Cup in March.

This selected group for the upcoming June friendlies is the final roster before the naming of the 2024 Olympic Women's Soccer Team which will play in the USA's final two matches before leaving for France for the Olympics.

