Gotham FC's Ann-Katrin Berger Receives Call-Up from Germany

May 21, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HARRISON, NJ - NJ/NY Gotham FC today announced that goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger has been called up to the German women's national team for a pair of UEFA Women's EURO 2025 qualifying games against Poland on May 31 and June 4.

Berger joined Gotham FC on April 19 and has since started in five games for the club. The German goalkeeper has recorded 21 saves, two clean sheets, and a 3-0-2 record. Additionally, she currently holds the best save percentage in the NWSL at 87.5%.

On the international scene, Berger was a member of the German squads that competed at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup and UEFA Women's EURO 2022.

Prior to departing for national team duty, Berger will travel with Gotham FC this week to face Bay FC on Friday, May 24 at 10 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

