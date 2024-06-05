Five Different Goal Scorers Help Firebirds to 3-0 Series Lead

June 5, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







The Coachella Valley Firebirds defeated the Milwaukee Admirals in game three of the Western Conference Finals on Tuesday night by the final score of 5-2. Five different goal scorers lit the lamp to help the Firebirds take a 3-0 series lead in the Western Conference Finals. Chris Driedger made 31 saves in the Firebirds' ninth straight victory.

The Firebirds scored three times in the first period to put the Admirals in an early hole. Cale Fleury finished off a feed from Devin Shore just 31 seconds into the game. The goal was Fleury's fourth of the playoffs and the secondary assist was awarded to John Hayden. Seven seconds after a Coachella Valley powerplay came to an end, Ryker Evans took the puck behind the Milwaukee net and wrapped it off the pad off Troy Grosenick and in to make it 2-0. Evans' goal was his third of the playoffs and was assisted by Fleury and Andrew Poturalski. Ryan Winterton capped off the scoring in the opening frame, tapping home a pass from Cameron Hughes at 16:04.

Coachella Valley extended their lead even further with another quick strike to begin the second period. Poturalski found himself on a 2-on-1 in the offensive zone and slid the puck to Max McCormick who made it 4-0. It was McCormick's fifth of the playoffs and came just 1:34 into the middle stanza. Milwaukee responded with a pair of goals in the second period to cut the lead to 4-2.

In the closing minutes of the third period, Jacob Melanson sealed the team's ninth straight victory with an empty net goal to put Coachella Valley ahead 5-2.

The Firebirds were outshot by the Admirals 33-25. Coachella Valley finished the game 0-for-3 on the powerplay and went 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.

Click HERE for the game's final box score.

The Firebirds will look to close out the series this Thursday for game four. Puck drop is set for 5pm PT.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from June 5, 2024

Five Different Goal Scorers Help Firebirds to 3-0 Series Lead - Coachella Valley Firebirds

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.