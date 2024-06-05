Reign 2024-25 Home Opener Set for October 12
June 5, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Ontario Reign News Release
ONTARIO, Calif. - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the LA Kings, will begin the home segment of their 2024-25 regular season schedule at Toyota Arena on Saturday, October 12, 2024 at 6 p.m.
Ticket packs, which include Opening Night and the upcoming Empire Classic between the LA Kings and Anaheim Ducks on September 28, are now on sale.
In addition to its home opener, Ontario has five other guaranteed dates for the upcoming 2024-25 season, which will be unveiled in the coming weeks.
The complete 2024-25 regular season schedule, including game times and opponents, will be released in July.
2024-25 ALL-IN Memberships are on sale now! Go ALL-IN at OntarioReign.com.
