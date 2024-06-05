Cup Bound Condors: Ryan Mcleod

June 5, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

10 Condors alums will vie for the Stanley Cup beginning on Saturday.

Ryan McLeod, much like Evan Bouchard, joined the Condors during the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs as the team advanced to the Pacific Division Finals. Drafted in the 2nd round (#40 overall) by Edmonton in 2018, McLeod had three assists in five playoff games.

After a 23-point season during a shortened rookie season of 2019-20, McLeod's stock rose prominently in 2021. That season he recorded 28 points (14g-14a) in 28 games and led the Condors with a +23 as the team captured the Pacific Division for a second time. He would go on to make his NHL debut that season, playing 10 games, and four more in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

He has been an NHL regular for the past three seasons, playing 219 games. On Saturday, he will carry 49 Stanley Cup Playoff games on his resume as well and is a key part of an Oilers penalty kill which has successfully killed 28 straight power plays this postseason.

