San Jose Barracuda Resign Defenseman Ethan Frisch

June 5, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud AHL (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), and general manager Joe Will announced today that the team has resigned defenseman Ethan Frisch to an AHL contract for the 2024-25 season. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Frisch, 23, appeared in 55 games with the Barracuda this past season, posting 15 points (one goal, 14 assists), 41 penalty minutes and led the team with a plus-17 rating.

The Moorhead, MN, native was originally signed by the Barracuda to a professional tryout (PTO) on Mar. 22, 2023, and would go on to appear in seven games at the end of the 2022-23 season, collecting two assists. Prior to turning pro, he spent four years at North Dakota, serving as an alternate captain the last two. As a senior in 2022-23, he appeared in 36 games with the Fighting Hawks, posting 18 points (seven goals, 11 assists) and 14 penalty minutes.

Over his four years at NDU, the five-foot-eleven, 192-pounder appeared in 127 games, totaling 48 points (20 goals, 28 assists), 59 penalty minutes and a plus-22 rating. In 2021-22, Frisch was named the NCHC's Best Defensive Defenseman.

Before his college career, the right-shot blueliner spent parts of two seasons with the USHL's Green Bay Gamblers and Fargo Force. In 2015-16, he was named the Youth Hockey Hub Bantam Player of the Year in Minnesota.

