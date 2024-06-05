LA Kings Re-Sign Forward Andre Lee

June 5, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Ontario Reign News Release







ONTARIO, Calif. - The LA Kings have signed forward Andre Lee to a one-year, two-way contract worth an average annual value (AAV) of $775,000 through the 2024-25 season.

Lee, 23, recently completed his second full season with the Ontario Reign, the Kings' American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, registering eight goals and five assists for 13 points (8-5=13) in 36 games. He added four goals in eight Calder Cup Playoff contests, the second-most on the team. The 6-5, 210-pound forward has played in 105 games for Ontario over parts of three seasons, accumulating 14 goals and 10 assists for 24 points (14-10=24).

Selected in the seventh-round (188th overall) in the 2019 NHL Draft, Lee played three seasons of collegiate hockey at the University of Massachusetts-Lowell (H-East) where he appeared in 87 games and posted 64 points (31-33=64) with a plus-26 rating. Lee's best collegiate season came in his junior year (2021-22) where he set career-highs in games played (34), goals (16), points (28) and plus/minus (+12) while helping the River Hawks to their first NCAA Tournament since 2017 and was named to the Hockey East Third All-Star Team.

Prior to joining UMass-Lowell, the Karlstad, Sweden native played for one season with the Sioux Falls Stampede (USHL), where he posted 35 points (20-15=35) in his first season in North America. He and the Stampede won the Clark Cup that season.

