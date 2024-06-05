Mitch Vande Sompel Returns on Two-Year AHL Deal

June 5, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







Mitch Vande Sompel is returning to the fold after signing a two-year AHL contract with Charlotte.

The 27-year-old blue liner joined the Checkers from Chicago at the AHL trade deadline last season in a deal that saw Jake Wise go the other way. Vande Sompel was a key part of Charlotte's blue line down the stretch, posting six points (3g, 3a) and a plus-12 rating in 16 games.

A third-round pick by the Islanders in 2015, Vande Sompel is heading into his seventh pro season having logged 115 points (29g, 86a) in 298 career AHL games for Bridgeport, Colorado, Chicago and Charlotte.

Prior to turning pro, Vande Sompel spent four seasons in the OHL, where he racked up 174 points (47g, 127a) in 218 games for Oshawa and London - earning OHL First All-Rookie Team honors in 2013-14 and winning a Memorial Cup with the Generals in 2014-15.

