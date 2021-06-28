Fitzgerald Named High-A West Player of the Week

June 28, 2021 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Eugene Emeralds News Release







EUGENE, OR - Emeralds INF Tyler Fitzgerald has been named the High-A West's Player of the Week for the week of June 21-27

Playing in all six games of the recent series against Vancouver, Fitzgerald went 9-for-21 (.429) with two doubles, three home runs, and five RBIs while posting a 1.407 OPS.

Fitzgerald currently ranks tied for fourth in the High-A West in RBIs (30), tied for fifth in home runs (7), tied for seventh in runs scored (34) and tenth in total bases (73).

Fitzgerald's big week highlighted the end of a twelve-game homestand that saw the Emeralds go 10-2, including a six-game sweep of the Hillsboro Hops before taking four-of-six against the Vancouver Canadians.

Fitzgerald is the second consecutive Emerald to be named the High-A West Player of the Week after Franklin Labour received the same honor the week prior.

Fitzgerald and the first place Emeralds head up the I-5 to take on the Hillsboro Hops this week, starting Tuesday at Ron Tonkin Field. The Emeralds return home the following week for a six-game home series against the Everett AquaSox on July 6-11. Tickets are available now at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com or by calling (541) 342-5367.

• Discuss this story on the High-A West League message board...





High-A West League Stories from June 28, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.