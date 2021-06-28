Game Times Moved to 7:05 p.m. for Upcoming Home Series

SPOKANE, Wash. - Fresh off a 12-game road trip, the Spokane Indians return home to Avista Stadium for a six-game series against the Tri-City Dust Devils. Due to the excessive heat warning currently across the Inland Northwest, game times for all six games this series have been moved to 7:05 p.m. This will allow for decreased sun exposure and make the majority of the seats at Avista Stadium in the shade. The stadium gates will open at 6:00 p.m. for each game.

The series runs from Tuesday to Sunday with tickets for each home game still available. The homestand preview is presented by Spokane International Airport.

Show your PRIDE, Spokane! The Spokane Indians are back with a capacity of up to 5,000 fans as they host their first ever Pride Night. With the help of Spokane Pride, the Spokane Indians will use Avista Stadium to create an inclusive and welcoming space for all fans. Stick around after the game for a Pride Parade on the field!

Join the Spokane Indians as Smokey Bear and the Wildland Fire Agencies will be on hand to provide fire-prevention education, Smokey Bear trivia, and fun prizes!

'Tis the season for jolliness and... baseball? That's right! Come deck the halls as the Spokane Indians celebrate Christmas in July with pictures with Santa Claus, Christmas music, trivia, and more! Stick around after the game for Dairy Queen Circle the Bases!

Join us in thanking the 1st Responders of the Inland Northwest. Local first responders will be on-hand to do demonstrations and show off their equipment!

It's Fireworks Night at Avista Stadium courtesy of R'nR RV Center! Fireworks will begin immediately following the game. Don't forget to purchase your glow sticks in the Spokane Indians Team Store!

Celebrate America's Independence Day at Avista Stadium! The 4th of July Fireworks Show will be immediately following the game. Don't forget to purchase your glow sticks in the Spokane Indians Team Store!

