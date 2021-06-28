AquaSox Remain Hot During Record-Setting Heatwave, 9-3

PASCO, Wash. - The Everett AquaSox (29-17) wrapped up a six-game series by defeating the Tri-City Dust Devils (15-32) for the fifth time this week, 9-3.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Tyler Keenan crushed a three-run home run over the right-field wall with two outs in the first inning, scoring Patrick Frick and Austin Shenton to give the 'Sox an early 3-0 lead. Everett added on two more runs in the second inning, starting with an RBI single from Zach DeLoach that scored Jake Anchia. Frick drove in DeLoach the next at-bat, putting the 'Sox lead at 5-0.

Keenan scored Frick in once again in the fourth inning, this time with a two-out double to increase the Frogs' lead to 6-0. The Dust Devils cut the deficit in half in the bottom of the fourth inning when Brendon Davis hit a three-run blast, scoring Carlos Herrera and Jordyn Adams. The AquaSox struck again in the sixth; Kaden Polcovich hit an RBI single, driving in Frick. Two batters later, Cade Marlowe hit a two-RBI double, giving the AquaSox a 9-3 lead.

WRAPPING IT UP

The official temperature for the 6:07 p.m. opening pitch was 115 degrees. Starting pitcher Taylor Dollard pitched seven solid innings in his AquaSox debut, allowing four hits and two earned runs while striking out nine and walking none. Evan Johnson and Dayeison Arias each threw a perfect inning in relief.

The AquaSox were 6-for-15, batting .400 with runners in scoring position. Frick finished the game 3-for-4 with a walk, three runs scored and an RBI. Frick improved his batting average to .314 and has reached base eight times in the last two games with four walks and four base hits; he leads the High-A West with a .444 on-base percentage. Shenton had two doubles, giving him a league-leading 18 on the season.

Keenan's home run was his fourth of the season and his second in consecutive games. Keenan's four RBIs give him 23 for the season in only 19 games played. The only other player in the High-A West League with over 10 RBIs that is averaging more than one RBI per game is Marlowe, with 12 RBIs in eight games played.

LOOKING AHEAD

The AquaSox will begin a six-game home series against the Vancouver Canadians (26-22) on Tuesday, June 29 at 7:05 p.m.; tune in with Pat Dillon for the pregame show on KRKO at 6:50 p.m.

RHP Juan Then(2-1 3.90 ERA) is scheduled to pitch for the AquaSox and will face Canadians' RHP CJ Van Eyk (2-1 4.21 ERA). The AquaSox and Canadians have split their head-to-head matchups this season, 6-6. All twelve games were played at Ron Tonkin Field in Hillsboro.

