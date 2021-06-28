Davis' Home Run Not Enough

An early deficit proved to be too much for the Tri-City Dust Devils (15-32) to overcome on a Sunday night at Gesa Stadium, as the team fell 9-3 to the Everett AquaSox. Brendon Davis drove in all three of Tri-City's runs in the bottom of the 4th inning with his team-high eighth homer of the season.

Everett was able to light up the scoreboard in the first inning, bringing home three runs in the first inning off Dylan King. On a sweltering night in the Tri-Cities, Jordyn Adams heated up at the plate in the loss. Adams, who is ranked by MLB.com as the No. 94 prospect in all baseball, had two hits and scored one of the team's three runs.

After an off day on Monday, the Dust Devils will hit the road to face the Spokane Indians. The six-game road series will begin on Tuesday at Avista Stadium, with first pitch for the series opener set for 6:35 pm.

