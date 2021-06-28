AquaSox Are Returning to Funko Field

After two weeks on the road, the Frogs are back at your favorite baseball field! Here are all of the things going on at Funko Field this week:

Tuesday, June 29

It's "Re-Opening Day" at Funko Field! Tuesday's giveaway is the Mad Money Giveaway: the first 500 fans will receive an envelope with a random amount of cold, hard cash. The only way to know how much you got is to open it up!

Wednesday, June 30

Silver Sluggers will be busy enjoying their first game of the summer and playing Baseball Bingo. Fans can pick up their bingo boards at the Sam's Cats and Dogs Fan Information Booth before the game. There are up to seven winners: five bingos and two blackouts.

Thursday, July 1

You know what Throwback Thursday means: select concessions are just $2.50, all night long! Enjoy 12 oz Coors Lights, sodas, hot dogs and small bags of popcorn for just $2.50 each. This week's decade-specific theme is Y2K Night; dressing up is encouraged!

Friday, July 2

Kick-off the holiday weekend with Funko Friday! This week's giveaway is a Funko Field Exclusive Felix Hernandez POP! Plus, purchase tennis balls for $5 per bag for postgame Launch-a-Ball.

Saturday, July 3

Saturday is day one of our Independence Day Celebration. Stick around after the game for a postgame fireworks show presented by Judd & Black.

Sunday, July 4

Celebrate the 4th of July with our Independence Day Celebration! The first 1,000 fans will get a star-spangled trucker hat, presented by IBEW/NECA. Hang around after the game for a postgame fireworks show presented by IBEW/NECA. Please note: the first pitch is set a 7:05 p.m.

All giveaways are one per person, not per ticket.

