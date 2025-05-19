Fishers Freight at Jacksonville Sharks
May 19, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)
Fishers Freight YouTube Video
Indoor Football League Stories from May 19, 2025
- IFL Week 9 Recap - Panthers Prevail, Rattlers Stun & East Gets Crowded - IFL
- IFL Coaches Poll - Week Ten - IFL
- Military Appreciation Night National Anthem Performer: Franki Moscato - Green Bay Blizzard
- Freight Host Sharks in Second Meeting in a Row - Fishers Freight
- Pirates Rounded up by Wranglers 33-24 - Massachusetts Pirates
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.