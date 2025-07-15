Firing His Club Above the Playoff Line!: USL Championship Player of the Week - Danny Trejo
July 15, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Birmingham Legion FC YouTube Video
Check out the Birmingham Legion FC Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 15, 2025
- Republic FC Leads League with Five Team of the Week Selections, Collins Named Coach of the Week - Sacramento Republic FC
- San Antonio FC Goalkeeper Daniel Namani Named to USL Championship Team of the Week - San Antonio FC
- Legion FC Forward Danny Trejo Named USL Championship Player of the Week - Birmingham Legion FC
- Grant Robinson Named to USL Championship's Team of the Week - Monterey Bay FC
- Preview: Rowdies at Hartford - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Introducing the Icicle Kit: A Tribute to Bluegrass Greatness - Lexington Sporting Club
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Birmingham Legion FC Stories
- Legion FC Forward Danny Trejo Named USL Championship Player of the Week
- Danny Trejo's Brace Paces Legion FC to Big Win at North Carolina FC
- Danny Trejo's Brace Paces Legion FC to Big Win at North Carolina FC
- Legion FC Loans Temi Ereku to Forward Madison FC
- Legion FC's Matt Van Oekel & Stephen Turnbull Named to Team of the Week