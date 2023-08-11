Fireworks, Princesses, and Augtoberfest this Weekend
August 11, 2023 - Northwest League (NWL) - Spokane Indians News Release
It's another fun-filled weekend at Avista Stadium as the Indians battle the Hillsboro Hops for the Northwest League's final playoff spot! Here is what's on tap at the ballpark:
Friday, August 11th - Fireworks & 811 Call Before You Dig Night: It's Friday night fireworks at Avista Stadium. We'll light up the sky after the game with another great fireworks show. During the game celebrate 8/11 and learn more about Avista Utilities' 811 safety initiatives.
Saturday, August 12th - Storybook Princess & Fireworks Night: Avista Stadium transforms into a magical land full princesses from your favorite fairytales. Wear your prince or princess costume and take pictures with all your favorite storybook characters! Stick around after the game for a spectacular fireworks show courtesy of Sweetser Law Office.
Sunday, August 13th - Augtoberfest Day Game: Get a taste of the Bavarian tradition a few months early with AUG-tober-Fest! Purchase special tickets that include a 5 oz. tasting stein and beer tasting tokens. Stick around after the game for Pizza Factory Catch on the Field!
