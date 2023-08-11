Fireworks, Princesses, and Augtoberfest this Weekend

August 11, 2023 - Northwest League (NWL) - Spokane Indians News Release







It's another fun-filled weekend at Avista Stadium as the Indians battle the Hillsboro Hops for the Northwest League's final playoff spot! Here is what's on tap at the ballpark:

Friday, August 11th - Fireworks & 811 Call Before You Dig Night: It's Friday night fireworks at Avista Stadium. We'll light up the sky after the game with another great fireworks show. During the game celebrate 8/11 and learn more about Avista Utilities' 811 safety initiatives.

Saturday, August 12th - Storybook Princess & Fireworks Night: Avista Stadium transforms into a magical land full princesses from your favorite fairytales. Wear your prince or princess costume and take pictures with all your favorite storybook characters! Stick around after the game for a spectacular fireworks show courtesy of Sweetser Law Office.

Sunday, August 13th - Augtoberfest Day Game: Get a taste of the Bavarian tradition a few months early with AUG-tober-Fest! Purchase special tickets that include a 5 oz. tasting stein and beer tasting tokens. Stick around after the game for Pizza Factory Catch on the Field!

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from August 11, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.