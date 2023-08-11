Mariners Welcome King Felix to HOF

As a proud minor league affiliate of the Seattle Mariners since 1995, the AquaSox have prided themselves on developing talent that eventually reaches the big league club. This weekend, an Everett alumni will go one step further and reach the Mariners Hall of Fame.

Felix Hernandez had such a large impact on the Seattle area that Mariners' fans labeled him as king. He spent all 15 years of his Major League career with the Mariners and is the franchise leader in strikeouts (2,524), wins (169), starts (418), innings pitched (2729.2) and ERA (3.42).

He was a six time all star and started the game in 2014. He won the Cy Young in 2010, the AL ERA title in 2010 and 2014 and the MLB ERA title in 2010. Of course no one will ever forget his perfect game on August 15, 2012. It was the last perfect game in MLB history before Yankees' Domingo German finally threw another one earlier in the 2023 season.

But before all these accolades and before his coronation as king of the Seattle baseball scene, Felix Hernandez had to be developed in the Mariners' minor league system and as part of that journey, he wore an AquaSox jersey.

In 2003, as a 17 year old, Hernandez pitched in 11 games for the Frogs, including seven starts. He had a 2.29 ERA and 73 strikeouts over 55 innings pitched before being called up to A- Wisconsin later in the season. Hernandez would make his MLB debut only two seasons later as a 19 year old in 2005.

The King would make two more stops in Everett during his incredible career. In 2016, Hernandez appeared in a rehab game for the Frogs, pitching 3.2 innings. Then in a full circle moment, Hernandez returned to Everett for another rehab stint in his last season as a Mariner, appearing in two games, throwing six innings and striking out 10.

The name Felix Hernandez is synonymous with baseball in the Pacific Northwest. The AquaSox are proud to have played a part in the development of this Mariners' legend and we would like to submit our immense congratulations to Felix and his family on this accomplishment.

