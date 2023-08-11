Win Streak Comes to End, Frogs Fall on Walk Off

EUGENE, OR: Sean Roby made enemies in Everett yesterday as he near singlehandedly beat the Everett AquaSox with two home runs and 4 RBIs. His first home run in the sixth erased a 3-0 Everett lead, and his second home run in the ninth gave Eugene the win.

Everett's Thursday night matchup with the Emeralds started as a stalemate. Both starters were shutting down opposing offenses through three innings.

AquaSox starter Reid VanScoter, who came into the day leading the Northwest league in innings pitched (111.2) and strikeouts (115) got through the first three frames with no runs and only one hit allowed. His opponent Nick Sinacola was not to be outdone as he held the AquaSox hitless through three innings.

In fact. Everett's first hit would lead to their first runs. Walking Cabrera drilled a two run home run in the fourth inning that scored Hogan Windish, who reached on a fielding error and made it 2-0 Frogs.

As the game went on, it looked like those two runs might have been enough for VanScoter as he coasted through five innings, allowing only three hits and maintaining a donut on the Eugene side of the scoreboard. Sinacola left the game with a stellar line of his own. In 4.2 innings, he allowed only one earned run on one hit.

The Frogs were thrilled to see the Emeralds' right hander leave the ballgame, or at least Ben Ramirez was. The AquaSox third basemen blasted a solo shot in the sixth that gave Everett some much needed insurance as the lead was pushed to 3-0.

But right as the Frogs felt their most confident is when disaster struck. The Emeralds managed to get to VanScoter in the bottom of the sixth, when Sean Roby hit a three run home run and tied up the game.

To VanScoter's credit, he was not shaken. He got through the sixth and managed to give Everett two more scoreless innings to uphold the tie. He left with one of his best lines of the season. Eight innings with only three runs allowed and nine strikeouts.

Unfortunately, this outing would go for naught. Sean Roby, the resident Frog killer of the day, would hit his second home run of the day in the bottom of the ninth, this time putting Everett to bed and securing the 4-3 Eugene win.

